Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.25 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

