Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce sales of $22.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the highest is $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.