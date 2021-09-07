Analysts Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

MKTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in MarketWise by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. 484,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,567. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

