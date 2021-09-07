Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will post sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 163,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,479 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $121.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

