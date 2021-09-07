Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $574.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

