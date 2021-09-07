Analysts Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $574.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.80 million and the highest is $580.80 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $522.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $366.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
