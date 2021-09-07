Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $17.63 on Tuesday, hitting $661.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

