Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

