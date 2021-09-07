Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. DaVita has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.