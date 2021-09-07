Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will announce $104.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.27 million and the lowest is $93.70 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $65.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,315 shares of company stock worth $7,631,746 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.