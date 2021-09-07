Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $174.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.28 million to $175.00 million. Paylocity reported sales of $135.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $793.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $794.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Shares of PCTY opened at $272.18 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $275.45. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.