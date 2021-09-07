Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. 70,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.80. Splunk has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Splunk by 34.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.