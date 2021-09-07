Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.48. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. 4,299,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,698. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

