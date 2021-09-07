Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/31/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/26/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/25/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/10/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Holly Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

