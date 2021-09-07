Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Isabella Bank (ISBA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS: ISBA):

8/26/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/29/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Isabella Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Isabella Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. "

OTCMKTS ISBA remained flat at $$25.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233. The company has a market cap of $203.49 million and a PE ratio of 15.24. Isabella Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

