Analyzing Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 31.49% 16.79% 1.77% Danske Bank A/S 21.12% 5.95% 0.25%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Danske Bank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $66.61 million 1.98 $19.49 million N/A N/A Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.28 $703.03 million N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Danske Bank A/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels. The Non-core segment includes certain customer segments that are no lo

