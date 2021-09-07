Analyzing FREYR Battery (FREY) and Its Peers

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FREYR Battery to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 64 500 728 13 2.53

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.25% -11.96% -2.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -14.55 FREYR Battery Competitors $661.88 million $10.11 million 0.32

FREYR Battery’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FREYR Battery rivals beat FREYR Battery on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

