Analyzing Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment $180.40 million 15.18 -$412.08 million ($16.69) -4.83

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment -228.43% -14.98% -9.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Isos Acquisition and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $92.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Isos Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

