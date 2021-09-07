Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinterest and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 7.18% 12.09% 10.39% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.69 billion 21.55 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -471.58 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 11 16 0 2.59 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $78.31, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Pinterest beats Integral Ad Science on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

