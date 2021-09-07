Analyzing Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Truist Financial pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and CF Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.11 $4.48 billion $3.80 14.86 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.00 $29.61 million $4.47 4.26

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 23.46% 11.13% 1.34% CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20 CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial currently has a consensus price target of $60.54, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. CF Bankshares has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 37.02%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Summary

Truist Financial beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

