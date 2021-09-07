Anchor Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $12,866.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00149045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.82 or 0.00739824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

