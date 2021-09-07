Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,220.56

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,220.56 ($68.21) and traded as low as GBX 3,067 ($40.07). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,078.50 ($40.22), with a volume of 1,280,796 shares changing hands.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,078.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,220.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 over the last three months.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

