Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.11

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.11 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 135.40 ($1.77). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 216,338 shares changing hands.

APF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.13. The company has a market capitalization of £286.47 million and a P/E ratio of -78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.06%.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders have sold a total of 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

