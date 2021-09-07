ANON (ANON) Market Capitalization Reaches $115,985.40

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 711.2% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $115,985.40 and $2,267.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

