Anyswap Price Hits $5.33 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00011364 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $99.33 million and $27.28 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00132823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00182088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.14 or 0.07122790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,017.45 or 1.00263738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00718564 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

