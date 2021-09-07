Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Down 7.7%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.11. Approximately 41,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 877,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $359,882.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,278 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

