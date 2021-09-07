API3 Price Reaches $4.97 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. API3 has a market cap of $68.84 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00010539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00149848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00741024 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043257 BTC.

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

