Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 6.9%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.04. Approximately 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $292,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

