AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 4.1%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.76 and last traded at $74.76. Approximately 3,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,063,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,569 shares of company stock worth $8,257,529 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.