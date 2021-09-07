APYSwap Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $522,411.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

