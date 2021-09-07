Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aramark were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

NYSE ARMK opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

