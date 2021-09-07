ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Tops $14.88 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $117,304.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00744731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00044634 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

