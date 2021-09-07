Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $73,891.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1,266.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,177,639 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

