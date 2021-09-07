Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in CSX by 195.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CSX by 202.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 192,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 128,830 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

