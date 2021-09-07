Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading Up 6.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.29. Approximately 957,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 992,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

