Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,519,806 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £51.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%.

In related news, insider Michael de Villiers bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

