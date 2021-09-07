ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 15,369 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

