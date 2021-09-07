Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.25

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.25 and last traded at $138.25, with a volume of 21367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

