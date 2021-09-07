ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00133939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00180298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.52 or 0.07099013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,023.52 or 0.99930872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.79 or 0.00726354 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.