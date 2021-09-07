Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

