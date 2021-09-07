Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

