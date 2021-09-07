Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 814,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,149,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55 ($0.06).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.31. The firm has a market cap of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

