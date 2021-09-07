Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,011 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 213.4% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.