Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.78.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

