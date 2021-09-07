Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $683.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.20 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,431,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $93.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. Ashland Global has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

