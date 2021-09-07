ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASCCF remained flat at $$22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. ASICS has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.