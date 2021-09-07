ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
ASCCF remained flat at $$22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. ASICS has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20.
About ASICS
