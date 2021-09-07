ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €680.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €680.00 ($800.00) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €619.67 ($729.02).

