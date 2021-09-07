ASML’s (ASML) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $8.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $866.36. 21,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $759.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $674.70. ASML has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $862.98. The company has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.