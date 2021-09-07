ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):
- 9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/6/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/31/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 8/25/2021 – ASOS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.
ASC stock traded up GBX 27.22 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,517.22 ($45.95). 439,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,714. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,862.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.
In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).
