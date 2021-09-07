ASOS (ASC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASOS (LON: ASC):

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/7/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/25/2021 – ASOS is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/22/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/16/2021 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/16/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/15/2021 – ASOS was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

ASC stock traded up GBX 27.22 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,517.22 ($45.95). 439,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,714. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,465 ($45.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,159.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,862.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

