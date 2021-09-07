ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,518 ($45.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,862.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.