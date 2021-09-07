ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890. ASOS has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 3.56.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

